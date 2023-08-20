My Brother's Bar connection to the Beat Generation
Next to an ATM machine that doesn't work, a framed copy of a 1944 letter written by Neal Cassady hangs on a wall inside the bar.
Details: Cassady wrote the letter from prison, the Colorado State Reformatory, and asked his East High School counselor to pay his tab at Paul's Place — the former name of My Brother's Bar.
- He owed $3-$4 (about $52 in 2023).
Why it matters: The letter showcases My Brother's connection to the Beat Generation, a literary movement that grew prominent in the 1950s, and included Cassady and writers like Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac.
- Cassady, who grew up in Denver, is often cited as a major influence on Ginsberg and Kerouac, who based the character Dean Moriarty in his famous novel "On the Road" on Cassady.
What they're saying: "Neal Cassady is arguably one of the biggest literary pop culture figures, one of the most influential, from Denver — maybe of anybody," Brian Trembath, a librarian at the Denver Public Library, told the Colorado Sun in 2019.
Of note: The city's tourism office offers a Beat Generation tour showing places alluded to in writings from Beatniks, including Sonny Lawson Park in Five Points and Civic Center Park.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.