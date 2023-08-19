Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Elevate Architecture gave this home new siding, windows, doors and an open floor plan in the modern farmhouse style. Photo: Courtesy of JC Buck

Peaked rooflines, board and batten siding, vertical double-hung windows and an open floor plan — those are the hallmarks of a modern farmhouse trend that's taken over, says Angela Feddersen, principal of Denver's Elevate Architecture.

Why it matters: Modern farmhouses have dethroned McMansions as the suburban dream home.

Driving the news: The breezy, neutral style was popularized 10 years ago when Chip and Joanna Gaines launched HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

What they're saying: Introducing "natural reclaimed wood beams [and having] fun with color including large-scale wallpaper or three-dimensional tile" can help homeowners make the style their own, Feddersen told Axios. You don't need to stick to the popular white and soft black exterior finishes.

The big picture: Retailers and homebuilders jumped on the bandwagon to give consumers what they want.

Target's home goods section is stocked with farmhouse-inspired Magnolia and Studio McGee collections.

The style dominates new-build communities around the country.

Of note: Some design experts predict the trend is here to stay.

The ease of replicating the look "has played a significant role in the phenomenon of the modern farmhouse," says Veronica Valencia, host of HGTV's "Revealed."

"As a homeowner, when you look at a simple modern farmhouse room, you immediately feel like, 'Oh! I can tackle that!' There are no bells and whistles to it. … It's simple and familiar," Valencia says.

If you want to incorporate the style at home, here are Valencia's top tips:

🪑 Accessorize with antiques and modern lighting.

🖼 Frame large, contemporary prints with natural wood.

Frame large, contemporary prints with natural wood. 🔨 Install shiplap vertically instead of horizontally, and then paint with your favorite color.

Data: Pinterest; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some experts have already declared the death of the modern farmhouse movement, but Pinterest searches related to the style have exploded since last summer.

Between the lines: The average consumer isn't ready to quit the approachable style.

What they're saying: "Pinners are also putting their own spin on the trend to make spaces feel like their own," says Swasti Sarna, global director of data insights at Pinterest.