Denver weekend guide: Rocky Mountain Record show and more

Maxwell Millington
Two men posing for a photo together holding their vinyl records

RMRS attendees holding their vinyl records. Photo: Courtesy of Rocky Mountain Record Show

This weekend in Denver, check out the Rocky Mountain Record Show, Westword Tacolandia, and Ed Sheeran.

💿 1. Rocky Mountain Record Show

Add more vinyl to your music collection at the Rocky Mountain Record Show.

  • There will be more than 150,000 records to choose from, music from a live vinyl DJ, food trucks, an open bar, a poster show, and music vendors.

Why it matters: Events like this support Colorado music dealers and other local media collectors.

What they're saying: "Some of our dealers specialize in rare and exotic records; many will be in the four-figure price range," RMRS co-founder Kobi Waldfogel told Axios.

Of note: No worries if you don't own a vinyl record player. There will be CDs, cassette tapes, posters, music DVDs, and memorabilia to purchase.

When: 9am (early entry), 11am–4pm (regular entry) Saturday, and 10am–3pm Sunday.

Location: The Brighton

Cost: $32 for Saturday early entry, $12 for Saturday regular entry, free Sunday.

🎸 2. Riverfront Park Summer Sessions

🌎 3. Saigon Azteca Night Market

🌮 4. Westword Tacolandia

🏃 5. 5K Pajama Jog

Support Sleep Tight Colorado by running, jogging, or walking in its annual 5K in City Park this Saturday. Check-in is from 8am to 8:30am. Those who run in costume can enter a contest to win a prize before the race begins.

  • Of note: Online registration is closed. Racers can register at the event for $40.

🍻 6. Sloan's Lake Beer Fest '70s Party

Wear your grooviest outfit to Beer Fest as you sample drinks from more than 15 breweries and distilleries, eat from food trucks, and dance to disco music. The party starts Saturday at 3pm for VIPs and 4pm for general admission.

🎤 7. Ed Sheeran

