This weekend in Denver, check out the Rocky Mountain Record Show, Westword Tacolandia, and Ed Sheeran.

💿 1. Rocky Mountain Record Show

Add more vinyl to your music collection at the Rocky Mountain Record Show.

There will be more than 150,000 records to choose from, music from a live vinyl DJ, food trucks, an open bar, a poster show, and music vendors.

Why it matters: Events like this support Colorado music dealers and other local media collectors.

What they're saying: "Some of our dealers specialize in rare and exotic records; many will be in the four-figure price range," RMRS co-founder Kobi Waldfogel told Axios.

Of note: No worries if you don't own a vinyl record player. There will be CDs, cassette tapes, posters, music DVDs, and memorabilia to purchase.

When: 9am (early entry), 11am–4pm (regular entry) Saturday, and 10am–3pm Sunday.

Location: The Brighton

Cost: $32 for Saturday early entry, $12 for Saturday regular entry, free Sunday.

Tickets

Soak up live music, local food, and drinks tonight from 5pm to 9pm at Commons Park. Canadian artist Jaguar Sun will headline the show with opening acts Tiny Tomboy and Boot Gun.

Experience the fusion of Asian and Latinx cuisine along with cultural performances and family-friendly activities from 6pm to 10pm Friday at the Re:Vision – Art and Cultural Center.

Enjoy unlimited samples from more than 2o local restaurants, grab a margarita or two, and watch lucha libre wrestling in Civic Center Park from 4pm to 7pm Saturday. Tickets starting at $45.

Support Sleep Tight Colorado by running, jogging, or walking in its annual 5K in City Park this Saturday. Check-in is from 8am to 8:30am. Those who run in costume can enter a contest to win a prize before the race begins.

Of note: Online registration is closed. Racers can register at the event for $40.

🍻 6. Sloan's Lake Beer Fest '70s Party

Wear your grooviest outfit to Beer Fest as you sample drinks from more than 15 breweries and distilleries, eat from food trucks, and dance to disco music. The party starts Saturday at 3pm for VIPs and 4pm for general admission.

🎤 7. Ed Sheeran