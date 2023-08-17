Share on email (opens in new window)

Nikola Jokic during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, June 9. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The NBA champion Denver Nuggets will begin with their title defense at home against the Los Angeles Lakers in October.

It's a rematch of the Western Conference Finals in which the Nuggets swept the Lakers.

Driving the news: The league released team schedules on Thursday, and the Nuggets are starting their season on Oct. 24 at Ball Arena.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30pm.

Zoom in: Here are five other games we're looking forward to:

Golden State Warriors (Nov. 8). This new-look squad is likely to challenge the Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference.

This new-look squad is likely to challenge the Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference. San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 26). The team will get its first chance to play against Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick and the most heralded prospect since LeBron James.

The team will get its first chance to play against Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick and the most heralded prospect since LeBron James. Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 27). This will be a nationally televised game in a "Rivals Week" series and pit the last two MVP winners against each other in Jokic vs. Joel Embiid.

This will be a nationally televised game in a "Rivals Week" series and pit the last two MVP winners against each other in Jokic vs. Joel Embiid. Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 8) . A road trip to LA will be a huge test for the team.

. A road trip to LA will be a huge test for the team. Miami Heat (Feb. 29). A rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals? Yes please.

