The Denver Nuggets game you can't miss this season

Esteban L. Hernandez

Nikola Jokic during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, June 9. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The NBA champion Denver Nuggets will begin with their title defense at home against the Los Angeles Lakers in October.

  • It's a rematch of the Western Conference Finals in which the Nuggets swept the Lakers.

Driving the news: The league released team schedules on Thursday, and the Nuggets are starting their season on Oct. 24 at Ball Arena.

  • Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30pm.

Zoom in: Here are five other games we're looking forward to:

  • Golden State Warriors (Nov. 8). This new-look squad is likely to challenge the Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference.
  • San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 26). The team will get its first chance to play against Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick and the most heralded prospect since LeBron James.
  • Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 27). This will be a nationally televised game in a "Rivals Week" series and pit the last two MVP winners against each other in Jokic vs. Joel Embiid.
  • Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 8). A road trip to LA will be a huge test for the team.
  • Miami Heat (Feb. 29). A rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals? Yes please.

