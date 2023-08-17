2 hours ago - Sports
The Denver Nuggets game you can't miss this season
The NBA champion Denver Nuggets will begin with their title defense at home against the Los Angeles Lakers in October.
- It's a rematch of the Western Conference Finals in which the Nuggets swept the Lakers.
Driving the news: The league released team schedules on Thursday, and the Nuggets are starting their season on Oct. 24 at Ball Arena.
- Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30pm.
Zoom in: Here are five other games we're looking forward to:
- Golden State Warriors (Nov. 8). This new-look squad is likely to challenge the Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference.
- San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 26). The team will get its first chance to play against Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick and the most heralded prospect since LeBron James.
- Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 27). This will be a nationally televised game in a "Rivals Week" series and pit the last two MVP winners against each other in Jokic vs. Joel Embiid.
- Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 8). A road trip to LA will be a huge test for the team.
- Miami Heat (Feb. 29). A rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals? Yes please.
