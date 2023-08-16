Zaman Mediterranean Fresh brings authentic Middle Eastern flavors to Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Silky, house-made hummus is just the start at Zaman Mediterranean Fresh. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Zaman Mediterranean Fresh — which opened in June near Denver's Wash Park neighborhood — is a family-run Middle Eastern eatery co-owned by Syrian natives Wassim Kabouk and his wife, Rina.

The first-time restaurateurs pride themselves on sourcing fresh, quality ingredients directly from Syria and other parts of the Middle East and preparing recipes that have been lovingly passed down through generations.

Why it matters: Zaman stands out amidst a dearth of authentic Middle Eastern offerings in the area.

The goal of the restaurant is to "share Syrian flavors with Colorado" and establish itself as the best Middle Eastern restaurant in the state, Wassim, who's lived in Denver for about a decade, tells us.

Of note: The restaurant uses a brick oven from Lebanon to fire its pita, pies and pizza, all of which are made in-house daily.

A crispy, flaky, freshly baked za'atar and cheese pie from Zaman. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

What to order: You can't go wrong on this menu. But if you're a meat-eater, don't miss the chicken or beef shawarma sandwich ($12.95) with a side of piping-hot fries.

For vegetarians, try the falafel sandwich ($10.95) — which strikes the tricky balance of being crispy on the outside but ultra-moist on the inside — or the za'atar and cheese pie ($9.95) for a taste of flaky, doughy perfection.

Be smart: Despite the casual environment, every meal is made to order — so don't come here in a hurry.