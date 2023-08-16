Peyton Manning on how to call an audible in life

Peyton Manning is famous for his audible call, "Omaha."

What you may not realize, he says, is that every audible is practiced.

Why it matters: How Manning makes a decision to change a play on the field is a lesson that applies off the gridiron, he told state lawmakers at a gathering Wednesday hosted by the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures summit in Indianapolis.

What he's saying: "Winging it is not good in any field I can promise you, especially not on the football field," the former Denver Broncos quarterback said.

How it works: "Guts, instinct and courage are part of making change, calling an audible," he said. "But I really think… it's what I would just call dogged preparation, just having a plan for what might be coming down the road."

The bottom line: "These past few years we've been dealing with what I would call the greatest blitz of all time with this pandemic. It has forced all of us to audible, it has forced all of us to communicate," he continued.