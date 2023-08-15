WNBA commissioner visiting Denver amid expansion talks

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Aurora native Michaela Onyenwere (12) of the Phoenix Mercury. Photo: Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Colorado doesn't have any professional women's sports teams, but that could soon change.

Driving the news: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be in Denver on Wednesday to determine whether the city can host a team should the league expand, according to the Denver Post.

The newspaper reported Engelbert will be meeting with an investment team including local business people from the metro area.

She will visit gyms where a potential team could play and practice, including Ball Arena and the University of Denver's Magness Arena.

Between the lines: The commissioner mentioned Denver in an interview with the Sports Business Journal in May when discussing potential new teams.

"Expansion is kind of the next thing we're working really hard on," she said then.

Flashback: Colorado has been home to two professional women's basketball teams, including the Colorado Chill in the mid-2000s, and the Colorado Xplosion during the 1990s.

Of note: Efforts are also underway to lure a professional women's soccer team to Denver.