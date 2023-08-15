WNBA commissioner visiting Denver amid expansion talks
Colorado doesn't have any professional women's sports teams, but that could soon change.
Driving the news: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be in Denver on Wednesday to determine whether the city can host a team should the league expand, according to the Denver Post.
- The newspaper reported Engelbert will be meeting with an investment team including local business people from the metro area.
- She will visit gyms where a potential team could play and practice, including Ball Arena and the University of Denver's Magness Arena.
Between the lines: The commissioner mentioned Denver in an interview with the Sports Business Journal in May when discussing potential new teams.
- "Expansion is kind of the next thing we're working really hard on," she said then.
Flashback: Colorado has been home to two professional women's basketball teams, including the Colorado Chill in the mid-2000s, and the Colorado Xplosion during the 1990s.
Of note: Efforts are also underway to lure a professional women's soccer team to Denver.
