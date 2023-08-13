A 35,000-square-foot indoor complex in Wheat Ridge — the largest in Colorado — is expected to open for play this fall.

Driving the news: The now-gutted former location of Lucky's Market at West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard will soon be reopened as 3rd Shot Pickleball, complete with 13 courts, plus a lounge and bar.'

It will offer a space for drop-in play, as well as classes and tournaments for all ages and skills, Westword reports.

The intrigue: "It's much harder to find a space for pickleball than you might think," co-founder Adam Kahn told the Denver Post.

But because of its 25-foot-high ceilings and ample space to set up support columns for courts, the former Lucky's building was a good fit.

Of note: The name, 3rd Shot Pickleball, is a nod to the third hit of a point — the most important moment in a rally, when a player can hit the ball without it having to bounce first.

What's next: Operators hope to open the complex on Oct. 1, the Post reports.

What to watch: An even bigger complex is in the works. Camp Pickle, a 70,000-square-foot facility, is slated to open in Centennial in 2024.

The space will feature 14 indoor and outdoor courts, plus a restaurant and bar, per the Post.

Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle is also planning two venues in Parker and Thornton next year.

