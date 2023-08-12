The office-to-apartment boom is bubbling in Denver
Converting empty Denver buildings into apartments is one way the city is hoping to bring people back to our urban core.
Why it matters: Cities across the nation are scrambling to revitalize downtowns in a post-pandemic world by turning office and hotel buildings into apartments.
Driving the news: The city hired global design and architecture firm Gensler to take a look at 30 buildings downtown to see if they're a good fit for an office-to-apartment pivot, says Alexandra Foster with Denver Community Planning and Development.
What they're saying: "There have been office to residential conversions — 1600 Glenarm is one example — but they were not constructed in the current economic and regulatory climate," Foster says.
Zoom in: Art Studios apartments is another example. The apartment building, formerly the Art Institute of Colorado in Capitol Hill, has units available starting Aug 15.
- Rent starts at $1,335 for a 245-square-foot studio.
The intrigue: Denver's time is coming. We rank No. 9 out of 10 cities for the most future office conversions, according to figures shared by RentCafe.
What's next: Results from the Gensler study are expected to be ready in late August. The city will talk with building owners and developers about potential conversion based on its findings.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.