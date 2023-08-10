For $4 million this Fort Lupton house with an airport can be yours

Yeah, front yards are cool, but have you ever considered having your own airport instead?

Details: The 226-acre Platte Valley Airpark in Fort Lupton, about 45 minutes northeast of Denver, and its two-bedroom house are up for sale for $4.1 million.

It's located at 7507 County Road 39, Fort Lupton, CO 80621.

Platte Valley Airpark in Fort Lupton, Colorado, about 45 minutes from Denver. Photo: Travis Woolford

Zoom in: The privately owned and operated mini-airport can store 78 aircraft and dates back to the 1960s, according to a release from LIV Sotheby's International Realty. It's currently owned by 13 shareholders who are aviators themselves.

The airport has FAA approval to be used as a recreational facility, and includes a three-story observation tower, a 6,000 square-foot main hanger, and its own radio frequency so pilots can call in to land.

It has two runways, including a 4,100-foot asphalt air strip.

Of note: Hangers can be leased out for aircraft storage, and the airport comes with mineral rights, essentially giving the owner the ability to obtain minerals on the property.