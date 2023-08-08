Seclusion rooms for student discipline at Denver middle school face scrutiny

The allegations that a Denver middle school used a seclusion room to isolate children with behavioral issues are raising concerns at the state level.

Driving the news: State Rep. Regina English, a Colorado Springs Democrat and Harrison school board member, said Monday she would introduce legislation next year to ban seclusion rooms in schools, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

English said they are akin to being incarcerated, adding that students "are not caged animals, and I will not allow them to be treated as such."

Why it matters: The remarks escalate a controversy within Denver Public Schools about student discipline and the firing of the McAuliffe International School principal.

Catch up quick: Superintendent Alex Marrero fired principal Kurt Dennis earlier this summer after he spoke publicly about the district requiring school staff to conduct searches of at-risk students.

The district said he was fired for releasing personal information about a student, but his termination letter noted accusations about treating students with disabilities unfairly.

Mayor Michael Johnston came to Dennis' defense, criticizing Marrero's decision in a private text message, 9News reports.

Between the lines: Since then, Denver school board members Auon'tai Anderson and Scott Esserman took the unusual step of making public anonymous complaints about a seclusion room at the school that locked from the outside.

What's new: Denver school officials told parents in an email that district policy prohibits seclusion rooms where students are left alone or locked inside, though some campuses have de-escalation rooms where students can go to calm down. All staff will receive new training before school starts this month.

Denver police are investigating, and an advocacy organization wants the state to conduct its own review.

Interim principal Micah Klaver was placed on paid administrative leave, district officials confirmed.

Of note: Colorado law allows seclusion rooms if students are a danger to themselves or others.