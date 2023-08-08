Seclusion rooms for student discipline at Denver middle school face scrutiny
The allegations that a Denver middle school used a seclusion room to isolate children with behavioral issues are raising concerns at the state level.
Driving the news: State Rep. Regina English, a Colorado Springs Democrat and Harrison school board member, said Monday she would introduce legislation next year to ban seclusion rooms in schools, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.
- English said they are akin to being incarcerated, adding that students "are not caged animals, and I will not allow them to be treated as such."
Why it matters: The remarks escalate a controversy within Denver Public Schools about student discipline and the firing of the McAuliffe International School principal.
Catch up quick: Superintendent Alex Marrero fired principal Kurt Dennis earlier this summer after he spoke publicly about the district requiring school staff to conduct searches of at-risk students.
- The district said he was fired for releasing personal information about a student, but his termination letter noted accusations about treating students with disabilities unfairly.
- Mayor Michael Johnston came to Dennis' defense, criticizing Marrero's decision in a private text message, 9News reports.
Between the lines: Since then, Denver school board members Auon'tai Anderson and Scott Esserman took the unusual step of making public anonymous complaints about a seclusion room at the school that locked from the outside.
What's new: Denver school officials told parents in an email that district policy prohibits seclusion rooms where students are left alone or locked inside, though some campuses have de-escalation rooms where students can go to calm down. All staff will receive new training before school starts this month.
- Denver police are investigating, and an advocacy organization wants the state to conduct its own review.
- Interim principal Micah Klaver was placed on paid administrative leave, district officials confirmed.
Of note: Colorado law allows seclusion rooms if students are a danger to themselves or others.
- A new law signed last year bans locking children in broom closets and offices and requires seclusion rooms to have a window or other way for adults to watch the student.
