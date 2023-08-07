Data: Deloitte; Note: Among 421 Denver parents with at least one child in K-12 school and 1,212 U.S. households with children ages 5 to 18; Chart: Axios Visuals

Denver parents are preparing to spend an average of $765 per student on back-to-school supplies, clothing and other necessities.

That's 28% more than the national average of $597, according to a recent survey from consulting giant Deloitte.

State of play: The cost of sending children back to school is roughly on par with or less than prior years, but if parents are spending more it's attributed to increased inflationary prices, researchers report.

Denver public schools return to class Aug. 21.

Of note: Denver area parents are significantly more likely to spend on tech products compared to the average nationwide.

The big picture: Back-to-school shopping in the U.S. will reach a record $41.5 billion this year, up from $36.9 billion a year ago, according to the National Retail Federation.

