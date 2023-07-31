42 mins ago - Things to Do
Colorado Day is August 1. Here's how to celebrate
The state of Colorado is 147 years old on Tuesday. And we're celebrating.
Why it matters: The statehood anniversary is a chance to learn more about where we live.
What to know: Here's a list of fun events to mark Colorado Day.
- All History Colorado museums are offering free admission, and the main location in downtown Denver is throwing an all-day birthday party that includes live music and snacks.
- The Center for Colorado Women's History is hosting a free event with live music, vintage lawn games, crafts and a pie eating contest.
- The Governor's Residence is offering free tours from 11am to 2pm. RSVP requested.
- The state Capitol will host free performances (including a bagpiper) and a visit with the Colorado State Patrol's Capitol inspection dog, Oly. The celebration is 10:30am to 1pm.
Mark your calendar: Colorado state parks will celebrate Monday, Aug. 7 by waiving entrance fees at all locations.
