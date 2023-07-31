Colorado Day is August 1. Here's how to celebrate

Share on email (opens in new window)

The state of Colorado is 147 years old on Tuesday. And we're celebrating.

Why it matters: The statehood anniversary is a chance to learn more about where we live.

What to know: Here's a list of fun events to mark Colorado Day.

All History Colorado museums are offering free admission, and the main location in downtown Denver is throwing an all-day birthday party that includes live music and snacks.

The Center for Colorado Women's History is hosting a free event with live music, vintage lawn games, crafts and a pie eating contest.

The Governor's Residence is offering free tours from 11am to 2pm. RSVP requested.

The state Capitol will host free performances (including a bagpiper) and a visit with the Colorado State Patrol's Capitol inspection dog, Oly. The celebration is 10:30am to 1pm.

Mark your calendar: Colorado state parks will celebrate Monday, Aug. 7 by waiving entrance fees at all locations.