Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

People continue to move to Denver to get the best of both worlds — big city living surrounded by nature.

Why it matters: Most pre-pandemic moves were motivated by job changes; now, housing affordability is driving cross-state relocations, experts say.

What's happening: "After marijuana was legalized, the city exploded," Compass agent David DiPetro says.

Companies also like Denver's low taxes and central location, DiPetro says.

Driving the news: Colorado saw the 18th-largest population growth by percentage, recent census figures show.

Of note: Denver saw a dip in population, but counties outside of the metro are growing. Most demand lives in the suburbs right now.

Zoom in: Roughly 70% of page views for Denver-area Zillow listings are from locals, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

Of the top 10 metros where searches originate from, half are out of state. Dallas-Fort Worth was the No. 2 origin in 2022 and 2023.

Of note: Compared to the same time last year, there hasn't been a huge shift in search traffic patterns. However, San Francisco dropped from the top 10 list.

The big picture: Since 2021, there's been an exodus from high-cost tech hubs along the West Coast — including the Bay area and Seattle — for more affordable mountain region states and Texas, says Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.

On the East Coast, people left New York and headed south to Philly, the Carolinas and Florida, he adds.

Yes, but: "We're seeing a big pullback in migration right now," Marr tells Axios.

It's simply too expensive for most people to buy right now. Across the U.S., the number of Redfin users searching for homes within their metro is down 18% from a year ago, per a June report.

Meanwhile, the number of users surfing listings in a new area dropped by 7%.

Between the lines: If people are moving right now, it's in search of cheaper housing elsewhere, Marr says.

The intrigue: Domestic migration has scaled back, but we're seeing a resurgence of immigration, Marr says.

And a lot of these folks are moving to cities that saw big local population losses.

What's next: Growing environmental concerns will start to influence migration patterns, though affordability will likely still be the No. 1 driver, Marr predicts.