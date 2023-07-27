One of Denver's oldest cemeteries is now offering a formal way to bid farewell to furry family members.

Driving the news: On Saturday, Fairmount Funeral Home will unveil a cremation facility dedicated to pets.

Fairmount pet loss services — which start at $395 — include a private cremation and an urn, as well as a keepsake box filled with fur clippings, a clay paw print, ink paw and nose prints, and forget-me-not flower seeds.

Grieving pet parents also have the chance to purchase additional keepsakes, like a DVD tribute video and personalized memorial cards.

The big picture: The funeral home will offer services similar to those provided to humans, from the transfer of a deceased pet to the funeral home and a private viewing to a chapel that holds up to 60 people and even grief support.

The new business model is part of a growing trend in pet death care. Global funeral services for animals — valued at $1.6 billion in 2022 — are set to grow by 11% by 2030 thanks to the rising popularity of pet cremation and growing animal ownership, per Grand View Research.

What they're saying: "The loss of an animal companion and pet family member is a very emotional time and we want to provide a haven where people grieve and also find beautiful ways to memorialize their loved one," Fairmount Cemetery president Kendra Briggs said in a statement.

What's next: A grand opening for the facility is scheduled at the cemetery from 9am-noon this Saturday.