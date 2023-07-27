Share on email (opens in new window)

At least three Democrats — including a former lawmaker — are vying to represent northwest Denver in the state legislature.

State of play: Serena Gonzales-Guiterrez's election to the Denver City Council leaves House District 4 without a representative.

The district includes neighborhoods like Jefferson Park, Sunnyside and Westwood.

Why it matters: A replacement will be selected by the party through a vacancy committee, bypassing the traditional election process.

The committee is made up of 68 precinct organizers, party members in the city who encourage voter turnout.

Details: Cecelia Espenoza, Rochelle Galindo and Tim Hernández are hoping to represent a district with a large Latino population.

Galindo and Hernández identify as progressive Democrats, while Espenoza self-describes as a "mainstream Democrat."

Of note: Galindo served as a state lawmaker for Greeley before allegations of inappropriate behavior led to her resignation in 2019.

Zoom in: All three tell us they have the experience to be effective lawmakers.

Espenoza, 64, a retired federal appellate judge, says she would focus on gun safety, ensuring government transparency, and exploring how to expand land use to improve housing.

Galindo, 33, who is unemployed, says she will advocate for worker's rights, more rights for tenants, renewable energy, and people with disabilities — a newfound cause after she had a stroke in January, which she says limited mobility on her left side.

Hernández, 26, a teacher, says his top priorities would be workplace protections, improving diversity among educators, and gun violence prevention.

What they're saying: "Our kids are growing up in neighborhoods where it is easier to get a gun than a diploma," Hernández says.

Espenoza says she pushed the party to include more Spanish-language election outreach during the 2020 election and has pushed to make the party more ethnically diverse.

What's next: It's possible more candidates may emerge, since people can be nominated during the vacancy committee meeting.