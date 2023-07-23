DIA's legacy of conspiracies theories
As far as we can tell, DIA is not the Illuminati's headquarters.
Details: The rumors that something "nefarious" was underway in northeast Denver when the airport's construction began in the late 1980s are likely the start of a long, weird legacy of conspiracy theories linked to DIA, according to the Denver Public Library.
Zoom in: Some conspiracies include the runways forming swastikas as a tribute to the new world order, a Freemasons crest on a dedication capstone proving its connection to a secret government, and of course, Blucifer, the nickname for the demonic mustang sculpture who watches over all of it.
- Its tragic backstory — the sculpture's creator, Luis Jiménez, died after a piece fell on him — has only fueled its eerie connection to the airport.
State of play: In recent years, the airport has leaned into the oddities by installing a talking gargoyle and becoming sister airports with Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico, home to its own infamous conspiracy involving aliens.
Yes, but: Those rumors can sometimes turn into widespread misinformation.
- A social media post in 2020 falsely suggested there was a mural at the airport with children wearing face masks created in the 1990s as proof the pandemic was planned.
