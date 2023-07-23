Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's a reason Denver's airport was named this year as an editor's pick in Food & Wine's list of the best U.S. airports to eat and drink.

What's happening: The airport is working to expand its local and "global flavor profile," says CEO Phil Washington.

Here are our picks of the best spots to grab a bite before a trip:

Concourse A

Mercantile Dining & Provision (center core): Much like James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel's Union Station restaurant, this new location offers a variety of ways for people to eat elevated farm-to-table meals — leisurely and on-the-go.

Denver Central Market (near Gate A48): This food hall, a miniature version of Denver's RiNo location, serves a handful of local options, like hand rolls from Sushi-Rama to pizzas and pastas served by Vero Italian.

Mesa Verde Bar & Grill (mezzanine): Count on this classic spot for Tex-Mex staples like quesadillas, nachos, build-your-own-burritos and a tequila bar.

Concourse B

Lounge 5280 (mezzanine): Enjoy wine by the glass and bottle, local beers, craft cocktails and small plates like marinated olives and fresh burrata.

Steve's Snappin' Dogs (near Gate B24): Chow down on award-winning hot dogs from this Denver institution. The restaurant also has a full bar with local craft beers on tap.

Half Moon Empanadas (near Gate B37): This women-owned, Miami-based business specializes in artisanal Argentinian empanadas, ranging from spicy beef to dulce de leche.

Voodoo Doughnut (mezzanine, northeast side): Treat yourself while traveling with a sweet treat from this bold Portland-based bakery.

Of note: Near the center core on the mezzanine level, don't miss Shake Shack if you're craving a burger, or Snooze An A.M. Eatery for breakfast and brunch.

Concourse C

Root Down (center core): Replicated after Denver's popular LoHi restaurant, come here for seasonal veggie-forward and globally influenced dishes, spanning breakfast to dinner.

La Casita (center core): This counter-service spot, a Highland neighborhood institution, specializes in husk-wrapped tamales, but also serves breakfast burritos, taco salads and more.

Little Man Ice Cream (near Gate C27): Score homemade ice cream, sorbet and even several boozy options, like a strawberry margarita freeze, at this sweet shop.

Superfruit Republic (center core): This Colorado-based shop serves fresh options like smoothies and acai bowls for any travelers looking to keep it healthy.

What's next: About a dozen more eateries are in the works at the airport, including ChoLon, Rosenberg's Bagels, Bar Dough, Mister Oso, Mizu Izakaya and Sushi and Maria Empanada.