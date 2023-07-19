Applications flood in for Smokey, the "Coors Field Cat," who's up for adoption

Smokey in all his ashy adorableness. Photo: Courtesy of the Animal Rescue of the Rockies

Smokey has been a staple at Coors Field for the past 10 years, as one of the many feral cats that have lived in Denver's Ballpark District for decades. But soon, he'll head to a new home.

What's happening: Since news broke this week that a "Coors Field Cat" was up for adoption at Animal Rescue of the Rockies, staff have been "wading through" dozens of applications and inquiries from people wanting to take him home, cat division director Kristin Parsons tells Axios Denver.

What they're saying: "It's the Coors Field connection," Parsons says. People "want something unusual. They want something that they can talk about. A claim to fame, if you will."

Her organization saw similar demand last year when the rescue solicited adoption applications for another Coors Field Cat, named Junior.

About Smokey: The 10-year-old, medium-hair black cat was rescued after his health appeared to have declined. He's neutered, up-to-date on his shots, and working on litter-box training.

He's shy and "takes a minute to learn who he can trust," says Parsons. He also has FIV, or feline immunodeficiency virus, so staff are looking to place him in a quieter home where he can keep his stress levels low.

FIV+ cats can live with other pets that do not have the virus as long as all animals are spayed and neutered, and they don't fight, staff advise.

Of note: The rescue is no longer accepting applications for Smokey due to the high demand, and instead is using his adoption listing to link to other "harder to adopt" cats like him.

What's next: Smokey's foster caretaker Jenni Leigh says the selection process will take some time to ensure his new home is purr-fect "so he can retire in comfort."