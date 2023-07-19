Colorado's being represented in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Here's how to watch

Lindsey Horan (left) walks on the field with Sophia Smith after a game between Korea Republic and USWNT at Children's Mercy Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Two Coloradans will play a pivotal role in the U.S. women's national team's quest to win its fifth FIFA Women's World Cup.

Between the lines: Midfielder Lindsey Horan, of Golden, and forward Sophia Smith, of Windsor, are both projected starters.

Horan, who is seeking her second World Cup title, is team captain alongside star forward Alex Morgan.

Smith, meanwhile, is the proverbial rising star. At 22, she's one of the youngest players on the roster, and was named the MVP in the National Women's Soccer League last season.

Of note: Former Colorado College forward Jacqui Hand will suit up for New Zealand's national team, while Jamaica national team coach Lorne Donaldson is a former Metro State University player enshrined in the university's hall of fame.

How to watch: The international tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand and begins Thursday. The U.S. plays its opening match on Friday against Vietnam at 7pm on Fox.