Colorado's being represented in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Here's how to watch
Two Coloradans will play a pivotal role in the U.S. women's national team's quest to win its fifth FIFA Women's World Cup.
Between the lines: Midfielder Lindsey Horan, of Golden, and forward Sophia Smith, of Windsor, are both projected starters.
- Horan, who is seeking her second World Cup title, is team captain alongside star forward Alex Morgan.
- Smith, meanwhile, is the proverbial rising star. At 22, she's one of the youngest players on the roster, and was named the MVP in the National Women's Soccer League last season.
Of note: Former Colorado College forward Jacqui Hand will suit up for New Zealand's national team, while Jamaica national team coach Lorne Donaldson is a former Metro State University player enshrined in the university's hall of fame.
How to watch: The international tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand and begins Thursday. The U.S. plays its opening match on Friday against Vietnam at 7pm on Fox.
- The Celtic on Market (1400 Market St.), DNVR Bar (2239 E Colfax Ave.) and Raices Brewing Company (2060 W Colfax Ave.) will all host watch parties for Friday night's game.
