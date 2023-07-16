The rare green gentian is blooming in Colorado. See it while it lasts.
In the middle of a field outside Aspen, towering above the grasses and flowers, looms an elusive green giant.
Why it matters: Known as the green gentian, or monument plant, it lives 20 to 60 years but blooms only once, sometimes reaching nearly 10 feet, before it dies.
What to know: It's flowering in Colorado this summer, particularly in the mountains near Aspen.
The intrigue: This typically occurs four to five years after a good snow year, says Adam McCurdy with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.
- The pepper-speckled white flowers and spiky yellow stamen begin to form about three years before blooming, research from the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Gothic shows.
Of note: We have 2019's historic snowpack to thank for making the plant come alive this year.
🗯 My quick take: I found dozens of green gentians in a five-year-old burn scar on a recent hike on the Ditch Trail near El Jebel. And its life cycle generated surprisingly deep thoughts about life and nature while on the trail.
