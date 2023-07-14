Yes, Colorado has fireflies. And scientists want to learn more.

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's a dose of summer magic: Fireflies wafting in a darkening sky, flashing yellow and inspiring wonder.

This is a common sight in the eastern U.S. But fireflies live in Colorado, too.

What's happening: In the state's moist spots, such as wetlands and bogs, fireflies do their electric mating dance each June and July. And this wet year is making them more visible.

"A lot of native Coloradans have never seen a firefly, don't even know they exist out here," Beth Kittrell, a volunteer for Fort Collins Natural Areas, told the Colorado Sun. The organization offers popular "Light Up the Night" tours each summer.

The intrigue: Scientists don't know how many fireflies live here, or much about their lifestyles.

Butterfly Pavilion researchers just celebrated the first captivity breeding in the state.

"At heart, I am fascinated by these creatures and want to understand them," says Orit Peleg, an associate professor at the University of Colorado's BioFrontiers Institute. "They are so beautiful and captivating."

Be smart: Lightning bugs, as they're often called, are actually beetles and not flies.

How to help: You can join in the research. Record your sightings through the Colorado Firefly Watch.