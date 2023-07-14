What changes Denver wants from its next mayor

Mike Johnston speaks at a mayoral debate in May. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Mike Johnston becomes Denver's new mayor Monday, and he starts the job with a lengthy to-do list.

State of play: In addition to his ambitious campaign promises, Johnston's team is getting an earful from residents who want major changes after 12 years under Mayor Michael Hancock's administration.

Why it matters: The demands from residents are a mandate for action and the benchmark by which voters will hold Johnston accountable in four years.

Zoom in: The most urgent problem he faces is immigration with an influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border.

The city's permitting department is a "nightmare" for residents looking to pursue projects, residents told Johnston's transition committee.

To boost economic development, the city needs to make it easier for business owners to obtain permits, licenses and zoning changes, as well as provide entrepreneurs more access to loans.

Unions want Johnston to allow collective bargaining for city workers, in addition to appointing a Cabinet-level labor liaison to improve how city contracts are issued.

What they're saying: "(We suggest) really cultivating and creating a culture of 'yes' and problem solving instead of telling us 'no' and being happy about that," Eugene D. Howard said at the community planning forum, the Denver Gazette reports.

Between the lines: The incoming mayor formed 28 transition committees to help him find agency leaders and gather public feedback. Each held a two-hour forum in recent weeks led by city leaders and Johnston's allies.

Johnston told the Colorado Sun that he's spending one hour with each city department's leadership team to learn what's working and what's not.

The intrigue: He's also met with Hancock multiple times. "He also helped me understand the big challenges that are coming and lessons learned on how to handle some of those difficult situations," Johnston said.