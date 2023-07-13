Share on email (opens in new window)

Swiftie celebrations are sprawling across the Mile High City. Here's how to join the fun without breaking the bank on a concert ticket.

🍷 Sip on a flight of bubbly and floral white wine at Sunday Vinyl Thursday evening while listening to the "lighter" side of Swift's discography, like "Fearless," "Lover" and "Folklore."

🎵 Local musicians Alex Wilkins and Adam White are performing Taylor Swift cover songs starting at 7pm Thursday at Cheluna Brewing Company at Stanley Marketplace.

🦩 Visit the Denver Zoo's Chilean flamingo, "Swift," who's named after you know who. Anyone in Taylor swag or with a concert ticket can score 25% off admission Thursday-Monday.

🎉 Join "Swift City" for an elaborate tailgate party across from Empower Field from 3-6pm on Friday. Tickets start at $25.

🍻 Union Station is hosting a "Tay-Gate" on Friday and Saturday, featuring a DJ, face rhinestone artist and costume contest. RSVP.

🍹 Try an Eras-inspired cocktail, like the "Bad Blood Margarita," at Three Saints Revival. Or head to Poka Lola Social Club for the "Champagne Problems." Available Friday and Saturday.

💄 Get glammed up before the concert with local artist Makeup by Peaches at the Maven Hotel. Tickets are $10.

🎧 A silent disco will be held at McGregor Square on Saturday night, with two DJs spinning Swift's best beats. Tickets are $30 and include a complimentary beer.

👯 Bring your besties to a friendship bracelet bottomless brunch Saturday and Sunday at Toro. Those ordering from the Taylor Swift cocktail and mocktail menu score a free bracelet.

