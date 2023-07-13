2 hours ago - Things to Do

Where to find Taylor Swift parties around Denver celebrating the Eras Tour

Swiftie celebrations are sprawling across the Mile High City. Here's how to join the fun without breaking the bank on a concert ticket.

🍷 Sip on a flight of bubbly and floral white wine at Sunday Vinyl Thursday evening while listening to the "lighter" side of Swift's discography, like "Fearless," "Lover" and "Folklore."

🎵 Local musicians Alex Wilkins and Adam White are performing Taylor Swift cover songs starting at 7pm Thursday at Cheluna Brewing Company at Stanley Marketplace.

🦩 Visit the Denver Zoo's Chilean flamingo, "Swift," who's named after you know who. Anyone in Taylor swag or with a concert ticket can score 25% off admission Thursday-Monday.

🎉 Join "Swift City" for an elaborate tailgate party across from Empower Field from 3-6pm on Friday. Tickets start at $25.

🍻 Union Station is hosting a "Tay-Gate" on Friday and Saturday, featuring a DJ, face rhinestone artist and costume contest. RSVP.

🍹 Try an Eras-inspired cocktail, like the "Bad Blood Margarita," at Three Saints Revival. Or head to Poka Lola Social Club for the "Champagne Problems." Available Friday and Saturday.

💄 Get glammed up before the concert with local artist Makeup by Peaches at the Maven Hotel. Tickets are $10.

🎧 A silent disco will be held at McGregor Square on Saturday night, with two DJs spinning Swift's best beats. Tickets are $30 and include a complimentary beer.

👯 Bring your besties to a friendship bracelet bottomless brunch Saturday and Sunday at Toro. Those ordering from the Taylor Swift cocktail and mocktail menu score a free bracelet.

