2 hours ago - Culture
The 2023 Gerber Baby is from Colorado
The 2023 Gerber Baby is 10-month-old Madison "Maddie" Mendoza of Colorado.
What's happening: She won the national contest in part because of her striking resemblance to her mother, Crystal, as a baby — notably that full head of hair.
What's next: Gerber will feature baby Mendoza in its social media and marketing campaigns this year. Her family wins $25,000 and free Gerber products for a year.
