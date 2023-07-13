The 2023 Gerber Baby is from Colorado

2 hours ago - Culture

Maddie, left, and her mother Crystal as a toddler. Photo: Courtesy of Gerber

The 2023 Gerber Baby is 10-month-old Madison "Maddie" Mendoza of Colorado.

What's happening: She won the national contest in part because of her striking resemblance to her mother, Crystal, as a baby — notably that full head of hair.

What's next: Gerber will feature baby Mendoza in its social media and marketing campaigns this year. Her family wins $25,000 and free Gerber products for a year.

