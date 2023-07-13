The 2023 Gerber Baby is from Colorado

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Maddie, left, and her mother Crystal as a toddler. Photo: Courtesy of Gerber

The 2023 Gerber Baby is 10-month-old Madison "Maddie" Mendoza of Colorado.

What's happening: She won the national contest in part because of her striking resemblance to her mother, Crystal, as a baby — notably that full head of hair.

What's next: Gerber will feature baby Mendoza in its social media and marketing campaigns this year. Her family wins $25,000 and free Gerber products for a year.