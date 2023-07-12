Denver's Teddy Cat Cafe is calling all kitty lovers to Platt Park

The cat's out of the bag for one Denver cafe.

Driving the news: The Teddy Cat Cafe, which opened in November, recently saw a surge in appointments after it was featured on a popular Instagram, owner and cat enthusiast Sarah Thomas tells us.

Located in the Platt Park neighborhood on Florida Avenue, the small shop lets you hang out with adoptable cats while sipping a coffee.

Details: There were seven cats in need of a home as of Friday, most of whom were enjoying the sunny weather indoors lounging on fluffy beds and wooden cat walls. The cats come from area shelters.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, though Thomas said drop-ins are fine.

Of note: Other cat cafes in the metro area include Denver Cat Company, which serves coffee and pastries on Tennyson Street, and Purrfect Pause in Boulder.