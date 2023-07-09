Los Angeles wedding dress designer Claire Pettibone, right, visits the Little White Dress bridal shop in Denver in 2012. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

We asked industry experts and Axios Denver readers to help us find the best spots to shop for wedding dresses.

Here are their top recommendations:

Little White Dress (Denver): This upscale, family-owned boutique is located in a historic church in the RiNo area. The spacious salon features high-end designer dresses and accessories.

Anna Bé (Denver): Located in LoHi, this luxury boutique specializes in unique and fashion-forward designer dresses spanning classic to modern styles.

💭 My thought bubble: I said "yes to the dress" here! I may not be the best judge because this was the first and only spot I visited (I hate shopping) — but I went in not knowing what I wanted and walked out with a clear vision thanks to the expertise of their staff. I felt seen, heard and unrushed through the process, and had fun along the way.

Platinum Bridal (Thornton): "It's a wonderful local, Black-owned bridal shop. Staff really knew their stuff about fabric types and dress styles, and didn't try any pushy sales tactics like some other shops did. Their prices are fair. And they were reliable in ordering my dress correctly and receiving it on time." — Tayler O.

The Wedding Seamstress (Arvada): "This boutique has tops and bottoms you can mix and match, customize, or even get a custom dress made. Sounds expensive, I know, but it was actually more affordable than the bridal shops I went to — and it was a really neat process to be a part of!" — Alejandra M.

Grace Loves Lace (Denver): Nestled in the Dairy Block, this Australian brand specializes in "ethically and sustainably made" gowns spanning a range of styles, from boho to glam.

Brilliant Bridal (Denver): This South Broadway shop offers designer gowns at a fraction of the price. All dresses are ready-made and sold off-the-rack.

The Bridal Collection (Centennial): "This spot has so much variety and price range, if you can't find what you are looking for at the smaller shops." — Sara P.

Something New Boutique (Colorado Springs): Despite often getting overlooked for its distance from Denver, we're told this stylish showroom is a heavy hitter when it comes to its selection for not only the bride, but the mother of the bride and groom as well.