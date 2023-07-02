The Colorado Rockies are down bad

Colorado Rockies infielder Yyan McMahon reacts after striking out looking in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Denver's Coors Field on June 29. Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Oh, Rockies.

What happened: The team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed by hail last week.

The weather postponed what seems to be the inevitable — another Rockies loss.

Driving the news: In a city of champions, our MLB team is struggling to match the results drawn by Denver's three other major sports franchises.

State of play: Expectations were low after coming off a 68-94 record last season, so they really only had nowhere to go but up.

Yes, but: Halfway through the season, the team appears to have settled at rock bottom.

They were 32-51 at the season's midway point, the worst record in the NL West — and the worst in the National League.

Reality check: Do we need to talk about what happened on June 25 in Denver when they gave up 21 runs through three innings before losing 25-1? No? Same.

What they're saying: "It’s kind of frustrating for fans to say, ‘Hey we’re trying to be hopeful for the future, but you’re not bringing in any hope,'" DNVR Rockies reporter Patrick Lyons tells us, noting last season, the Rockies were the only team not to trade any players.

Lyons points out that the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros both underwent a rebuilding process during the 2010s that led to eventual World Series titles.

But he says rebuilding is something the Rockies' owner, Dick Monfort, is reluctant to do because — ironically — it would require lots of losing.

Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: The Rockies came in 28th in Axios' MLB midseason power rankings.

Since signing a seven-year, $182 million deal last season, Kris Bryant has played in 92 games, hit 10 HR and accounted for zero WAR (wins above replacement), Axios Sports' Kendall Baker writes.

Of note: While we hesitate to call a 19-22 record at home so far this season respectable, it does mean your chances of seeing the Blake Street Bombers notch a W at Coors Field are decent.

Colorado is 13th in the league for average home attendance with just under 30,000 fans showing up each game.

The bright side: Ticket prices remain relatively low compared to other major events, and once inside Coors Field, you're treated to one of the finest ballparks in the majors.