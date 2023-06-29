Data: Lesbian Bar Project; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

There are less than 30 lesbian bars left in the U.S. — and one of them calls Denver home, Axios' Annalise Frank writes.

Why it matters: Queer people and businesses in some states face an "unprecedented" spike in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, per the Human Rights Campaign. These physical spaces historically provided connection away from prejudice.

Those that have survived want to remain places patrons can be authentically themselves.

Details: Blush & Blu, on East Colfax Avenue, is one of just 27 lesbian bars in the country, according to the Lesbian Bar Project, which documents the few remaining spaces focused on queer women, trans and nonbinary people.

The "warm and casual queer inclusive bar" arrived on the scene roughly a decade ago and has been a go-to spot among the queer community ever since.

What to watch: Organizers in Denver are working on Colorado's first queer cultural district. The area, which encompasses Blush and Blue, aims to celebrate the city's LGBTQ history and become a hub for gay-owned businesses, Denverite reports.