Denver considers issuing COVID checks

Denver residents who were ineligible to receive federal public benefits like unemployment checks during the pandemic could get a one-time cash transfer from the city.

Driving the news: The city council is set to hear a proposal Wednesday to use $3 million in federal pandemic aid money for one-time, direct cash assistance for families directly impacted by COVID-19.

People ineligible for benefits like COVID stimulus checks included undocumented people and mixed-status households.

Why it matters: The city hopes the money will help families meet basic needs like housing, food, utilities, childcare or other bills.

Details: The program would provide money to heads of households who were ineligible for federally unfunded benefits and with at least one child 17 years of age or under.

The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs wants to hire Impact Charitable, a nonprofit organization, to distribute the money.

By the numbers: The program would provide a $1,000 payment, with some people eligible for an additional $500 based on additional factors, including an inability to meet basic household needs.

The city estimates there are between 1,800-2,200 people who would be eligible to receive the money, with most living in qualified census tracts — meaning lower-income households.

Many eligible residents live outside the inverted-L, the area home to a higher percentage of Black and brown residents and working-class families, according to city documents.

What they're saying: "This program aims to reduce the financial instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, improve financial security, and support families in meeting basic needs required to thrive," city Human Rights & Community Partnerships spokesperson Heidi Rodriguez told us in a statement.

The city's immigrant and refugee affairs office is housed inside the HRCP.

The intrigue: The proposal is similar to the Denver Basic Income Project, a novel strategy giving direct cash assistance using public money to people experiencing homelessness that the city began funding last year.

The city chipped in $2 million in federal pandemic aid money toward the project.

Yes, but: The basic income project is a continuous, 12-month initiative, unlike the one-time payment now under consideration.