Where to score freebies around Denver on Bike to Work Day

Wednesday is Bike to Work Day in Colorado, when thousands of employees swap four wheels for two and cycle to the office instead.

Why it matters: The annual event — which has enlisted participation from more than 360 companies in the area — aims to improve air quality, lower greenhouse gas emissions and ease traffic congestion.

Here's what you need to know to join the fun:

✊ Pledge to ride: Register online to participate and be automatically entered into a raffle for prizes, including a Tern e-bike.

🤝 Join a group: A handful of group rides around the metro are scheduled Wednesday. In Denver, join Meet Way to Go at the REI flagship location for a casual ride to The Empourium Brewing Company.

📍 Stations: Check out this interactive map showing the location of more than 250 stations set up across the metro offering free breakfast, water and swag. A few Denver highlights include:

🥞 Free breakfast: Burritos, coffee and juice can be found at the Denver Zoo and in front of City Hall. Breakfast sandwiches will be offered outside the Colorado Convention Center in front of the Blue Bear.

💧 Water: Hydrate up at VF Corporation, Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar and the Center on Colfax.

🎉 Parties: 5280 Magazine is hosting a neighborhood block party featuring live music, tasty bites, beer, a pop-up wine garden and free ice cream. Register in advance for a free drink ticket.

🚧 Closures and detours: Some on- and off-street bicycle lanes and paths may be affected. Check online for details on trail closures in your area.

👀 Of note: Advocacy group Bicycle Colorado is offering a chance to win a Public C9 Aluminum step-through city bike from Mike's Bikes for anyone who signs up to become a member before June 30.