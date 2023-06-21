Left to right: Matt Heikkila, Taylor Herbert and Alexi Mandolini of The Easy Vegan. Photo: Matt Harbicht/Getty Images via Food Network

The Easy Vegan — a Denver pop-up kitchen focused on plant-based street food — has made it to Episode 2 of the Food Network's latest season of "The Great Food Truck Race."

Driving the news: On the first episode of the show's 16th season, which debuted Sunday, host Tyler Florence pits four professional teams against five food truck rookies to be named one of the best in the country and win $50,000.

The Easy Vegan is a queer-owned and operated business founded by Alexi Mandolini and Taylor Herbert, who started it as a couple after losing their jobs during the pandemic.

What happened: In Episode 1, the team was tasked with out-selling their competitors on the streets of Los Angeles, where they served up dishes like carrot bolognese, whipped Japanese sweet potatoes and tempura fried veggies.

The trio ultimately finished in second place, earning $2,350 over a two-day period.

What they're saying: The team's goal of starring on the show isn't to own a food truck, but rather to build brand awareness and help fund future aspirations of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Mile High City, Mandolini and Herbert told Westword.

"We can't wait to share more about the concept that we plan on opening, which will be different from the Easy Vegan, but the Easy Vegan will continue on," Herbert said.

What's next: "The Great Food Truck Race" season finale is set to air at 6pm July 30, when a winner will be announced.