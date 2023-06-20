5 hours ago - News
Denver's summers are getting hotter
It may not feel like it with how cool and wet the weather's been lately, but summers have gotten hotter in the Mile High City, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tory Lysik report.
By the numbers: Average summer temperatures in Denver increased 4.4°F between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by research group Climate Central.
- Last year was the city's third-warmest summer. Average temperatures were 74.8°F in 2022, compared to 70.4°F in 1970.
The big picture: It's also getting hotter, well, everywhere, thanks in large part to human-caused climate change.
- During the same timeframe, summer temperatures rose 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. areas — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.
