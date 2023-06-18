9 hours ago - Sports

Why Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's dad deserves a trophy

Alayna Alvarez

Jamal Murray talks to his dad, Roger, after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' series-clinching 125-100 win over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 11. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

If anyone's dad deserves a trophy this Father's Day, it's probably Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's.

Details: Much of Jamal's success can be attributed to his father, Roger, who never misses a warmup and always offers him last-minute game advice before proudly watching from his regular seat behind the basket, our friends at DNVR report.

  • Roger is responsible for putting Jamal through rigorous training in Kitchener, Ontario, where the Nuggets' guard would do deep-knee squats while balancing hot tea cups and dribble on ice to improve his ball handling.

What they're saying: Jamal's focus and fierceness on the court, particularly when times get tough, are "from years of work. This is what he's been doing since he was a little boy," Roger said.

  • "This is not new to me or him. He's just gotten better over the years."

The bottom line: Roger always knew his son could deliver the championship trophy to Denver. And deliver he did.

  • "My training works, OK?" Roger told DNVR. "No matter what they say, my training works."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more