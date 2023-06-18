Why Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's dad deserves a trophy

Jamal Murray talks to his dad, Roger, after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' series-clinching 125-100 win over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 11. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

If anyone's dad deserves a trophy this Father's Day, it's probably Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's.

Details: Much of Jamal's success can be attributed to his father, Roger, who never misses a warmup and always offers him last-minute game advice before proudly watching from his regular seat behind the basket, our friends at DNVR report.

Roger is responsible for putting Jamal through rigorous training in Kitchener, Ontario, where the Nuggets' guard would do deep-knee squats while balancing hot tea cups and dribble on ice to improve his ball handling.

What they're saying: Jamal's focus and fierceness on the court, particularly when times get tough, are "from years of work. This is what he's been doing since he was a little boy," Roger said.

"This is not new to me or him. He's just gotten better over the years."

The bottom line: Roger always knew his son could deliver the championship trophy to Denver. And deliver he did.