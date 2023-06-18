Why Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's dad deserves a trophy
If anyone's dad deserves a trophy this Father's Day, it's probably Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's.
Details: Much of Jamal's success can be attributed to his father, Roger, who never misses a warmup and always offers him last-minute game advice before proudly watching from his regular seat behind the basket, our friends at DNVR report.
- Roger is responsible for putting Jamal through rigorous training in Kitchener, Ontario, where the Nuggets' guard would do deep-knee squats while balancing hot tea cups and dribble on ice to improve his ball handling.
What they're saying: Jamal's focus and fierceness on the court, particularly when times get tough, are "from years of work. This is what he's been doing since he was a little boy," Roger said.
- "This is not new to me or him. He's just gotten better over the years."
The bottom line: Roger always knew his son could deliver the championship trophy to Denver. And deliver he did.
- "My training works, OK?" Roger told DNVR. "No matter what they say, my training works."
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.