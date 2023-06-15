Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Denver Cherry Blossom Festival in 2017. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver’s weekend events include a celebration of Japanese culture downtown, a celebration of Black culture in Five Points and what's expected to be the biggest EDM concert in state history.

The 49th annual Cherry Blossom Festival takes place downtown this weekend.

This celebration of Japanese and Japanese American culture will include traditional performances, food, drink and crafts.

Why it matters: Organizers say it’s the only exclusively Japanese cultural festival in the Rocky Mountain region.

Of note: There aren't any live cherry blossom trees in downtown Denver, but there will be replicas on stage and in the festival marketplace.

When: 11am–6pm Saturday and 11am–4pm Sunday

Location: Sakura Square, downtown Denver

Cost: Free admission

13-time Grammy-nominated artist Musiq Soulchild will headline this celebration of Black culture in Five Points on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a parade and more live performances, as well as food and drink vendors.

RSVP for free entry or VIP access.

Enjoy the 75th anniversary of Salida's signature whitewater festival.

Going for the first time? Expect raft and slalom races, river surfing, foot races, skateboarding competitions, live music, playgrounds and local food and drink vendors.

The two-time Grammy-winning rapper will grace the stage Saturday at the Mission Ballroom. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets.

The Denver-based Grammy-nominated DJ is performing three sets Saturday at Mile High Stadium. Stadium officials expect this to be the biggest EDM concert in Colorado history. Gates open at 4pm. Tickets.