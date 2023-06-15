Denver weekend events: Cherry Blossom Fest and Juneteenth
Denver’s weekend events include a celebration of Japanese culture downtown, a celebration of Black culture in Five Points and what's expected to be the biggest EDM concert in state history.
🌸 1. Cherry Blossom Festival
The 49th annual Cherry Blossom Festival takes place downtown this weekend.
- This celebration of Japanese and Japanese American culture will include traditional performances, food, drink and crafts.
Why it matters: Organizers say it’s the only exclusively Japanese cultural festival in the Rocky Mountain region.
- Of note: There aren't any live cherry blossom trees in downtown Denver, but there will be replicas on stage and in the festival marketplace.
When: 11am–6pm Saturday and 11am–4pm Sunday
Location: Sakura Square, downtown Denver
Cost: Free admission
✊🏿 2. Juneteenth Music Festival
13-time Grammy-nominated artist Musiq Soulchild will headline this celebration of Black culture in Five Points on Saturday and Sunday.
- There will also be a parade and more live performances, as well as food and drink vendors.
- RSVP for free entry or VIP access.
🛶 3. FIBArk Whitewater Festival
Enjoy the 75th anniversary of Salida's signature whitewater festival.
- Going for the first time? Expect raft and slalom races, river surfing, foot races, skateboarding competitions, live music, playgrounds and local food and drink vendors.
🎤 4. T-Pain
- The two-time Grammy-winning rapper will grace the stage Saturday at the Mission Ballroom. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets.
🎹 5. Illenium
- The Denver-based Grammy-nominated DJ is performing three sets Saturday at Mile High Stadium. Stadium officials expect this to be the biggest EDM concert in Colorado history. Gates open at 4pm. Tickets.
🍻6. Father's Day Beer & Grub
- Take Dad to Aspen Grove from noon to 6pm Sunday. One ticket gets $10 off your meal from food trucks on site, a beer tasting, one round of mini-golf, axe throwing, bingo from 4 to 6pm and live music. Kids under 5 get in free. Tickets.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.