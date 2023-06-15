2 hours ago - News

Colorado nets 10 companies on the 2023 Fortune 500 list

Alayna Alvarez
Ten Colorado companies are included in this year's Fortune 500 list, which ranks the largest U.S. businesses by revenue.

Driving the news: The highest-listed local company, with annual earnings of more than $37 million, is Arrow Electronics, a Centennial-based wholesale supplier of electronics and office equipment.

  • The 10 Colorado businesses that made the ranking — half of which are headquartered in Denver — together generated about $156.2 billion in revenue.

Of note: For a city its size, Denver is a heavy hitter when it comes to the number of Fortune 500 companies that call it home.

  • By comparison, Seattle boasts eight, Minneapolis has six, there are two in Austin, one in Salt Lake City, and Portland, Oregon, has none.

Here's the full local list:

No. 109: Arrow Electronics, a wholesale supplier of electronics equipment in Centennial

No. 249: DISH Network, a satellite television provider based in Englewood

No. 269: Ball, an aluminum can manufacturer headquartered in Westminster, which also acquired the naming rights to Ball Arena

No. 276: DCP Midstream, one of the country's largest natural gas companies, based in Denver

No. 329: Ovintiv, a Denver-based oil and gas producer

No. 340: Liberty Media, a mass media company headquartered in Englewood

No. 342: Qurate Retail, an online commerce business based in Englewood

No. 348: Newmont, the world's largest gold-mining company based in Denver

No. 349: VF, a Denver-based apparel, footwear and accessories group

No. 357: DaVita, a kidney dialysis company and medical care service provider based in Denver

