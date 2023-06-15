Aurora police face new questions after Jor’Dell Richardson's death
The alarming questions about the Aurora Police Department's conduct are mounting — again.
Driving the news: A community forum Wednesday spotlighted a pattern of profiling Black residents and excessive use of force after the fatal shooting earlier this month of 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson — one that is continuing under interim Police Chief Art Acevedo.
- The Denver-Aurora Community Action Committee will amplify those concerns at a memorial and procession Friday on the steps of the state Capitol.
What's new: The officer who fatally shot Richardson was named as a defendant in a 2020 federal lawsuit for unlawful search and seizure, the Aurora Sentinel reports.
- The city of Aurora paid $100,000 to settle the case and the evidence collected was ruled inadmissible because a judge determined it resulted from an illegal search.
What they're saying: Acevedo dismissed the 2020 incident, saying no officers involved in Richardson's death had a "significant" disciplinary history.
Of note: The comment is the second time the interim chief has faced criticism for not disclosing information.
- It took more than a week for the agency to correct its statement that Richardson had a gun when he was shot.
- Richardson was found with a pellet gun. The chief blamed a miscommunication for the delay in releasing the information.
Between the lines: Aurora police also confirmed that the two officers who chased Richardson and four other Black juveniles did not know they committed a robbery before chasing them from the convenience store, the Colorado Sun reports.
- An agency spokesperson said the officers had reasonable suspicion a crime was committed.
The big picture: The agency is operating under a consent decree with the state attorney general to reform its practices after the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, but is struggling to meet deadlines.
What to watch: Aurora police are facing a pending lawsuit for excessive force related to a 2021 traffic stop of Preston Nunn, a Black man who was held at gunpoint, tackled and shocked with a Taser stun gun.
