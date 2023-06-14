Denver Mayor-elect Mike Johnston during a roundtable discussion on Monday at the Network Coffee House in the Cap Hill neighborhood. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston's effort to develop a plan for addressing homelessness in Denver is starting to take shape, with one largely successful program getting a spotlight.

Driving the news: Johnston hosted a roundtable discussion on Monday with service providers, advocates and health care professionals at the Network Coffee House, which serves people experiencing homelessness.

Why it matters: Johnston's decisions and policies as mayor will be instrumental in shaping how the city addresses the struggles of unhoused people.

Zoom in: Sanctioned campsites were immediately noted for providing a solution and sparked a larger discussion about how the mayor's office can be more involved in supporting such programs.

They provide temporary housing inside ice fishing tents. Similar to safe parking sites, universal basic income, or numerous overnight shelters, they are meant to be a bridge to more permanent solutions.

During his campaign, Johnston shared a similar plan to create micro-communities with tiny homes on city-owned property on his first day as mayor.

By the numbers: Over the past two years, eight sanctioned camping sites have sheltered 516 people, including 180 who were able to obtain permanent housing, according to city documents.

Three sites are currently open in the city.

Of note: Johnston asked how these sites can be expanded by considering what it would take to open even more sanctioned campsite sites.

Advocates are feeling hopeful about expansions after the Denver City Council passed a bill effectively making them a permanent option in the city.

Money and staffing are other glaring issues that would need to be secured before the program can expand.

Yes, but: While the new law expands lease options to up to four years, that still puts a strain on providers who have to think about moving frequently, Tiny Home Village Program director Dorothy Leyba said.

What they're saying: Cole Chandler, who helped establish the first sanctioned campsites before taking on a role with the state, said the mayor's office needs to do a better job leading plans for programs, including making recommendations for future sites.

Mayor Michael Hancock was initially reluctant about city-sanctioned campsites, but he later became a proponent once he saw their success.

Johnston told us recently there were locations where he felt the campsites worked well (like North Park Hill) and where they didn't (at Park Hill United Methodist Church).

Between the lines: Advocates said more outreach needs to be done for neighbors or businesses who are not familiar with the unhoused population and may have reservations.

While the sites faced some initial backlash when they were first introduced as pandemic-era solutions to homelessness, they have since largely gained a positive reputation.

The intrigue: Dr. Joshua Barocas, an associate professor at CU Anschutz Medical Campus, told Johnston he needs to combat another challenge: Changing the public perception of people experiencing homelessness.

Barocas said the city needs to make it clear people experiencing homelessness aren't the problem.

The other side: The unhoused advocacy organization, Housekeys Action Network Denver, says there's a shortage of case managers who work directly with people to secure permanent housing and people in those positions need better training to provide more support