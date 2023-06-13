Share on email (opens in new window)

The Denver Nuggets team during the post-game celebration after Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Monday at Ball Arena Photo: Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Thursday is Nuggets parade day in Denver as the city celebrates the team's first NBA championship.

Here's everything you need to know to take part in the fun:

Be smart: Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flood downtown for the festivities, so be prepared to get cozy.

Fans are expected to start lining up at Civic Center Park at 5am.

The parade and rally will happen rain or shine, so dress accordingly.

⏰ Schedule: 9am — Pre-rally in Civic Center Park, with live music from Denver-based bands GRiZ and Big Gigantic, as well as Nuggets official DJ Paws The Music

10am — Nuggets Championship Parade

Noon — Entertainment program, featuring special appearances and performances

📍 Route: Parade begins at Union Station (17th and Wynkoop streets)

Proceeds down 17th Street to Broadway, and then travels south on Broadway to Civic Center Park

The Denver Nuggets championship parade and rally route. Map: Courtesy of The Denver Nuggets

🚗 Getting there: If you drive, park outside the core downtown and walk to the parade route.

If you take the bus, RTD is expecting service changes, so check the website or download the app to view the latest schedules.

For cyclists, the Wellington Webb Building Plaza is offering limited bike racks starting at 8am.

Lyft and Lime scooters will also be staged at the Wellington Webb Building Plaza starting at 8am.

🚧 Road closures: Beginning Wednesday, Bannock Street from Colfax to 14th Avenue is closed 6am to midnight. On Thursday, the following roads will also be inaccessible:

4th Avenue between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6am to midnight

Bannock Street from 13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue, 6 am to midnight

Cherokee Street from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6am to 5 pm

17th Street from Wynkoop to Broadway, 8:45am to noon

Broadway from 17th Avenue to 13th Avenue, 8:45 am to noon

👀 Who: The special program at noon will feature Nuggets players and coaches, as well as:

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Nuggets mascot Rocky

Nuggets Dancers

Skyline Drumline

Nuggets announcer Kyle Speller

✅ Do bring: Plenty of water — it won't be provided.

Nuggets gear (duh)

Sunscreen

❌ Don't bring: Chairs, or seating of any kind

Animals (except service animals)

Cans and bottles

Air horns, whistles, fireworks

Umbrellas

Inflatable objects

Coolers, or any other hard-case containers

Large backpacks, tarps and blankets

Drones, large cameras, tripods

See the full list

♿ Accessibility: Designated areas for those with mobility disabilities will be set up along the parade route and at the rally.

American Sign Language interpreters and open captions will be projected on the video screens located on Bannock Street and in Civic Center Park.

📺 Tune in: The parade and rally will be broadcast live online, as well as on Altitude Sports, Denver7 and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5FM.