1 hour ago - Things to Do
Best bluegrass concerts in Colorado in this summer
If you can't make the trip to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, don't fret. (See what we did there?)
Mark your calendar: Here's a list of other bluegrass shows in Colorado this summer.
- July 14: Trampled by Turtles in Dillon. Bluegrass in Summit County.
- July 14-16: SnowyGrass Music Festival in Estes Park. A low-key, local event.
- July 28-30: RockyGrass in Lyons. A mini-Telluride with an impressive lineup.
- Aug. 4: Infamous Stringdusters and Wood Belly at Mishawaka in Bellvue. Great bands, great venue.
- Aug. 4-5: Rapidgrass in Idaho Springs. Don't miss the band by the same name.
- Sept. 2: Watchhouse at The Lawn at Surf Hotel in Buena Vista. A great North Carolina duo in a laid-back setting.
- Sept. 15-16: Greensky Bluegrass at Red Rocks Amphitheater. A legendary two-night show.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.