Best bluegrass concerts in Colorado in this summer

John Frank

Greensky Bluegrass at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2021. Photo: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

If you can't make the trip to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, don't fret. (See what we did there?)

Mark your calendar: Here's a list of other bluegrass shows in Colorado this summer.

  • July 14: Trampled by Turtles in Dillon. Bluegrass in Summit County.
  • July 14-16: SnowyGrass Music Festival in Estes Park. A low-key, local event.
  • July 28-30: RockyGrass in Lyons. A mini-Telluride with an impressive lineup.
  • Aug. 4: Infamous Stringdusters and Wood Belly at Mishawaka in Bellvue. Great bands, great venue.
  • Aug. 4-5: Rapidgrass in Idaho Springs. Don't miss the band by the same name.
  • Sept. 2: Watchhouse at The Lawn at Surf Hotel in Buena Vista. A great North Carolina duo in a laid-back setting.
  • Sept. 15-16: Greensky Bluegrass at Red Rocks Amphitheater. A legendary two-night show.
