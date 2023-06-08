Share on email (opens in new window)

Carl Jackson plays the bass at the Five Points Jazz Festival. Photo: Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver’s weekend events include a block party in the Art District, a family-friendly rock music festival and two beer festivals.

The Five Points Jazz Festival returns this weekend with 40 acts across 10 stages and several food and drink vendors.

Why it matters: The festival, which celebrates the rich cultural history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood, turns 20 this year.

Five Points, once dubbed the "Harlem of the West," was the heart of Denver's Black community for over half a century.

When: Noon–8pm Saturday

Location: Welton Street between 25th and 29th streets

Cost: Free

The 56th annual festival will be held from Friday-Sunday. Attendees will enjoy authentic Greek food, music and art as well as live dancing and choir performances. Tickets.

Head to the Golden Triangle Creative District for the art event inspired by the 16th century Italian tradition of painting the streets with chalk. Over 150 artists and muralists are slated to participate.

Denver's Indigenous Comic and Art Festival — aka Áya Con — will be held from Friday to Sunday at the McNichols Civic Center Building. This convention is a celebration of North American Indigenous comics, film, fashion and art. Tickets.

This festival supports independent performing artists by organizing live shows at an affordable price. One $75 pass gives you access to as many shows as you can attend over the weekend.

This year's festival runs from today until Sunday with over 50 shows across 12 venues in RiNo and Five Points. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets.

The four-time American Music Award-winning country artist will take the stage at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre at 7pm Saturday. Tickets.