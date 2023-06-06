Denver mayoral candidates Kelly Brough, left, and Mike Johnston, right, take part in a debate in Denver. Photo: by Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver voters are casting ballots in today's runoff election to decide the city's next mayor and three outstanding council seats.

Why it matters: The next mayor will be the first new face in 12 years, succeeding outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock, while the council contests will determine the extent of progressive political power in the city.

State of play: Kelly Brough is battling to become the city's first woman mayor.

She faces a well-funded rival in Mike Johnston, a former state senator who is getting backing from prominent national donors, including Michael Bloomberg and Reid Hoffman.

In the council races, three progressives backed by the Democratic Socialists of America are competing against three establishment-backed candidates.

Data: Denver Elections Division; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Early voting in Denver's runoff election is exceeding the April vote, and raising hopes of a strong turnout.

By the numbers: Turnout among registered voters stood at 22% through Monday. At that point in the April election, it was 19%, an Axios Denver analysis shows.

Why it matters: The runoff is the second election in three months, and takes place the first week of summer, raising questions about whether busy voters will take interest and cast ballots.

Context: In prior municipal runoff elections, turnout varied from a high of 35% in 2019 to 29% in 2011. (The 2015 runoff was not citywide.)

Of note: Final turnout for the April election reached 33.9%.

The intrigue: The strongest early vote is coming from southeast Denver neighborhoods where Brough and Johnston roughly split the vote in April.

The more diverse neighborhoods on the west side and southwest corner of the city — where Lisa Calderón did well in April — are seeing fewer people cast ballots.

Data: City of Denver; Chart: Axios Visuals

A $1 million infusion of super PAC money flowed into the Denver election in May, a new Axios Denver analysis shows.

Why it matters: The final-month donations are a reminder of how big-moneyed interests are defining the contests for the city's top post and city council seats.

By the numbers: The most recent reports show independent donations for Johnston reached nearly $5 million this election cycle, and the total money supporting his bid reached nearly $7 million — more than double his rival Kelly Brough.

Brough received another $100,000 in outside super PAC support to bring the total behind her campaign to $3.4 million, the latest reports show.

Between the lines: In the final month, Johnston's campaign raised $305,000, compared to $183,000 by Brough.

Of note: Three establishment-supported candidates for city council — Darrell Watson, Chris Hinds and Brad Revare — also benefited from outside money. Hinds, an incumbent, received the most help at $45,000.

Three progressive candidates — Candi CdeBaca, Shannon Hoffman and Shontel Lewis — took in far less than their challengers in terms of campaign cash and outside support.

Three seats remain undecided in this year's race for Denver City Council, which will feature five new faces later this summer.

District 8: Shontel Lewis, a former Regional Transportation District representative for Denver, is facing Brad Revare, who most recently worked for an educational nonprofit, to serve several neighborhoods, including Central Park, East Colfax, Northeast Park Hill, Montbello and South Park Hill.

District 9: In what's the most-watched city council race, incumbent Candi CdeBaca is attempting to keep her seat from challenger Darrell Watson to represent neighborhoods such as Clayton, Cole, Elyria Swansea, Five Points and Globeville.

District 10: Incumbent Chris Hinds is competing against Shannon Hoffman to serve constituents in Cap Hill, Central Business District (downtown), Cheesman Park and City Park West.

Go deeper: … Denver runoff election: A quick voter's guide on the candidates

The once-crowded contest to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock has come down to two candidates:

State of play: Although both hopefuls have sounded similar on the debate stage, their approach — and records — show splits on five key topics: homelessness, public safety, affordable housing, downtown and climate.

Go deeper: Where they stand on the issue

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

How to vote

🗳 Mail ballots must be returned to a drop box by 7pm, or voters must be in line by then to cast an in-person ballot.

📍 Where to go: There are 43 ballot boxes across the city, which are open 24/7. Use the Denver clerk's map to find in-person voting sites and drop boxes.

🖊️ Register on the spot: Even if you're not yet registered (confirm your status online), you can still register at a voting center and cast a ballot through today in person — but only if you have lived in the city for at least 22 days as of May 15.

💳 Come prepared: Denver voters must bring a valid ID to cast their vote in person.