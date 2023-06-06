April Sanchez addresses the community in 2016 as she holds a sign in memory of her son, Ryan Ronquillo, who was shot by Denver police in 2014. Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado had the second-highest rate of Latinos killed by law enforcement — .49 per 100,000 residents in 2020 — according to new data reviewed by Axios.

The state trailed only New Mexico, which has the largest percentage of Hispanic residents in the country.

Why it matters: It's been three years since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police, resulting in a worldwide racial reckoning and protests against police brutality, including in Denver.

But little data exists on how police violence affects Latinos, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

Latinos killed by law enforcement nationwide hit .26 per 100,000 residents in 2020, up from .18 in 2011 nationwide, a study published last month in the Journal of Community Health found.

Zoom in: Denver police's critical incident dashboard shows its officers disproportionately shoot Hispanic residents, who comprise about 29% of the city's population.

Since 2015, 47% of people shot by Denver police have been Latino. Most of those incidents were fatal.

The department called the number of Hispanic people shot by the agency "alarming" in a statement to Axios last Friday, adding its officers' goals are to "de-escalate encounters to minimize use of deadly force."

"Suspect’s behaviors — regardless of race — dictate how officers respond," DPD said.

What they're saying: "I just don’t get how Denver can have a whole operation that left my son dead," April Sanchez, whose son, Ryan Ronquillo, was fatally shot by Denver police in 2014, tells us.

Sanchez said she wants to see more transparency from the agency. She struggled to get details, like dispatch calls and surveillance footage, shortly after Ronquillo was shot.

What we're hearing: "I'm glad they're acknowledging it's alarming now — we raised that alarm years ago," former Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón tells us.

Calderón has advocated alongside families of people fatally shot by Denver police for years, noting the 2015 shooting of Jessica Hernandez prompted more attention on these incidents.

Sanchez and Calderón have pushed for more accountability for officers who use force. Calderón says a "fresh start" for police leadership is needed.

Zoom out: Police in Colorado have killed at least 18 people so far this year, and two have been Latinos, according to Mapping Police Violence, which tracks shootings.