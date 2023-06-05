Colorado forges new path to lower prescription drug costs

Colorado's initiative to reduce prescription drug prices is starting to move forward after years of talk.

Driving the news: The state's Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board, led by appointed medical and pharmaceutical pros, is preparing this summer to consider consumer price caps on at least 18 high-cost drugs.

The state released a list of hundreds of drugs eligible for review in May — costing $30,000 per course of treatment. This week, officials will debut a dashboard outlining their priorities.

The payment limits for an initial batch of four to eight drugs would come in 2024, KFF Health News reports.

Why it matters: The board is the cornerstone of election pledges made by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers to lower prescription drug prices as part of a broader effort to address health care costs that includes importing drugs from Canada.

The big picture: Colorado is one of just three states that allow the government to set limits on drug costs, and it's taken the lead as efforts in Maryland and Washington move at a slower pace.

The intrigue: The process of selecting which drugs to target will prioritize certain patients over others, and not all want payment limits.

"Maybe one year we focus on the impact to the system, and another year we focus on out-of-pocket costs, and one year we focus on a lifesaving drug that has smaller utilization," Lila Cummings, director of the Colorado board, told KFF Health News.

The other side: Drugmakers opposed the 2021 legislation to create the board because they say the price caps will limit innovation and potentially lead pharmaceutical companies to not operate in the state.