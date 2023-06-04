Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz's latest exhibit makes you see the past and present simultaneously.

Driving the news: Called "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" it premiered in May at History Colorado Center, and centers around the 1680 Pueblo Revolt.

The uprising saw Pueblo people overthrow Spanish colonizers in present-day New Mexico.

Details: The exhibit imagines time-traveling soldiers arriving to protect their homeland, outfitted in armor and regalia created by Ortiz.

It's part of a larger theme of his work he calls indigenous futurism, which blends modern sci-fi with timeworn historic work like ​Cochiti Pueblo Pottery.

What they're saying: "I'm just a bead in a necklace, trying to tell this story — our history — using art," Ortiz tells us.

Zoom in: The exhibit's dark-gray atmosphere is broken by occasional bright, luminous colors, making you feel like you just walked into an episode of "Battlestar Galactica" — a show Ortiz tells us inspired him.

Digital prints bordered by neon frames sit next to pottery crafted with ancient Pueblo techniques used by Ortiz, creating a visual representation of the past and present.

Of note: The exhibit features augmented reality, letting you summon three-dimensional artworks next to the physical work through your phone.

One piece buzzes like electricity is running through it when looking through a phone.

What's next: Admission is $15 and includes access to the exhibit.