Virgil Ortiz brings Indigenous futurism to Denver
Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz's latest exhibit makes you see the past and present simultaneously.
Driving the news: Called "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" it premiered in May at History Colorado Center, and centers around the 1680 Pueblo Revolt.
- The uprising saw Pueblo people overthrow Spanish colonizers in present-day New Mexico.
Details: The exhibit imagines time-traveling soldiers arriving to protect their homeland, outfitted in armor and regalia created by Ortiz.
- It's part of a larger theme of his work he calls indigenous futurism, which blends modern sci-fi with timeworn historic work like Cochiti Pueblo Pottery.
What they're saying: "I'm just a bead in a necklace, trying to tell this story — our history — using art," Ortiz tells us.
Zoom in: The exhibit's dark-gray atmosphere is broken by occasional bright, luminous colors, making you feel like you just walked into an episode of "Battlestar Galactica" — a show Ortiz tells us inspired him.
- Digital prints bordered by neon frames sit next to pottery crafted with ancient Pueblo techniques used by Ortiz, creating a visual representation of the past and present.
Of note: The exhibit features augmented reality, letting you summon three-dimensional artworks next to the physical work through your phone.
- One piece buzzes like electricity is running through it when looking through a phone.
What's next: Admission is $15 and includes access to the exhibit.
- History Colorado Center is located at 1200 Broadway in Denver.
