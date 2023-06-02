The future of Colorado's TABOR refunds remains in question

Data: Legislative Council Staff; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

How much of a refund Colorado taxpayers receive under TABOR will significantly shift in 2024 — and possibly into perpetuity.

What's happening: A new law — tied to the Proposition HH ballot measure — dictates equal refund checks of roughly $672 per person next year under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which caps state tax revenue and requires surpluses to go back to payers.

By the numbers: Any person or couple who makes more than $100,000 would get a smaller amount compared to the prior distribution system that gave more to higher-earners who paid more in income taxes.

Why it matters: The shift is opening a debate on how the state should issue tax refunds and the future of the landmark TABOR constitutional amendment.

The intrigue: The Democratic majority in the Legislature wants to make the new refund system permanent because they consider it more progressive.

Yes, but: Gov. Jared Polis signed the law with a caveat: He wants to see an overhaul in how refunds are issued in future years.

The first mechanism to return surplus tax revenue should be a temporary decrease in the state's income tax, he argued.

Then any remaining money would go toward flat refund checks, or only to those who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit by making less than $60,000.

Of note: If Proposition HH — to lower property taxes — wins in November, it will tap into TABOR dollars, leaving $10 billion less to refund in the next 10 years, meaning smaller checks all around.

Opponents of the ballot measure are sounding the alarm, saying it eventually would eliminate TABOR refunds.

What they're saying: "If voters approve the initiative … within 10 years the TABOR amendment could be history," Tony Gagliardi, the state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement.