Denver’s weekend events include a block party in the Art District, a family-friendly rock music festival and two beer festivals.

🎨 1. First Friday Art Walk

Immerse yourself in Denver's local art scene at this month's First Friday Art Walk. On the first Friday of each month, people across the city flock to Santa Fe Drive to walk and view local art in galleries, studios and co-ops, and on the street.

Why it matters: The First Friday Art Walk is the "block party" of Denver's Art District and it occurs year-round, rain or shine. It's one of the best opportunities to interact with local artists and their work.

When: 5:30–9:30pm Friday

Location: On Santa Fe Drive between 5th and 11th avenues

🍷 2. Small Batch Beer & Wine Festival

Odell Brewing Co. is hosting its annual Small Batch Festival from 3 to 6pm Saturday. There will be 67 Odell beers and 12 OBC wines to taste, along with live music and food trucks. Tickets

Amp The Cause is hosting a one-day music festival featuring 15 bands in LoDo. The event is family-friendly and free to the public, but funds will be collected for local nonprofits. The festival is from 1:15 to 9:30pm Saturday. Lineup

One ticket to this outdoor festival at Bruz Beers gets you unlimited pours of dozens of Belgian-style beers from around the world. The event is from 1 to 4pm Saturday and will also include live music and food trucks. Tickets

This all-ages community event at Center for the Arts Evergreen includes kids activities, live music and performances by local nonprofit arts organizations. The free event is from 2:30 to 8:30pm Saturday.

The five-time Grammy-nominated country artist will perform at the Summit. Doors open at 7pm Saturday. Tickets