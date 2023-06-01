Denver weekend guide: First Friday, Day of Rock and more
Denver’s weekend events include a block party in the Art District, a family-friendly rock music festival and two beer festivals.
🎨 1. First Friday Art Walk
Immerse yourself in Denver's local art scene at this month's First Friday Art Walk. On the first Friday of each month, people across the city flock to Santa Fe Drive to walk and view local art in galleries, studios and co-ops, and on the street.
Why it matters: The First Friday Art Walk is the "block party" of Denver's Art District and it occurs year-round, rain or shine. It's one of the best opportunities to interact with local artists and their work.
When: 5:30–9:30pm Friday
Location: On Santa Fe Drive between 5th and 11th avenues
🍷 2. Small Batch Beer & Wine Festival
- Odell Brewing Co. is hosting its annual Small Batch Festival from 3 to 6pm Saturday. There will be 67 Odell beers and 12 OBC wines to taste, along with live music and food trucks. Tickets
🎸 3. Denver Day of Rock
- Amp The Cause is hosting a one-day music festival featuring 15 bands in LoDo. The event is family-friendly and free to the public, but funds will be collected for local nonprofits. The festival is from 1:15 to 9:30pm Saturday. Lineup
🍺 4. Belgian Brew Fest
- One ticket to this outdoor festival at Bruz Beers gets you unlimited pours of dozens of Belgian-style beers from around the world. The event is from 1 to 4pm Saturday and will also include live music and food trucks. Tickets
🎭 5. Day of the Arts
- This all-ages community event at Center for the Arts Evergreen includes kids activities, live music and performances by local nonprofit arts organizations. The free event is from 2:30 to 8:30pm Saturday.
🎵 6. Hunter Hayes
- The five-time Grammy-nominated country artist will perform at the Summit. Doors open at 7pm Saturday. Tickets
🎉 7. ¡Viva! Streets
- Experience this new 3.5-mile street festival from Welton Street in Five Points to the intersection of South Broadway and Alameda. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, jog or dance down the street. This free event will feature live music, food trucks and activities for kids from 8am to 2pm Sunday. Details
