Stan Kroenke lifts the Stanley Cup following the Avalanche's championship win June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Kroenke Sports Entertainment's Stan Kroenke is four Denver Nuggets victories from becoming the first owner to win titles in three major North American sports.

His quest starts Thursday as the Nuggets face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals opening game in Denver.

The intrigue: He could win all three in the span of just 16 months.*

🏈 February 2022: Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl

🏒 June 2022: Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup

🏀 June 2023: Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals?

Of note: Kroenke also owns the National Lacrosse League's Colorado Mammoth, who won the title in 2022 and will try to repeat in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday.

*The Avalanche also won in 2001, Kroenke's first year as their owner.