Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tacos from Kiké's Red Tacos on 38th Avenue in North Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Look, we have tons of taco options in Denver, ranging from the very good to the not worth the cilantro y cebolla.

Driving the news: Kiké's Red Tacos is the latest addition to the city's taco scene, but one familiar to people who waited in line for its popular birria tacos.

Kiké's opened its brick-and-mortar shop in Denver's Northside last week at 1200 W. 38th Ave., across the street from another Mile High institution, Chubby's.

Why it matters: These tacos are very, very good. Looking for a Taco Tuesday treat? Try Kiké's.

Like, I've already texted half my family recommending them good.

What I ordered: I got a classic birria taco, a queso taco, and a vampiro.

The classic is straightforward, a crispy tortilla with shredded beef.

The queso taco features meat (or nopal, if you don't eat meat) topped on a cheese-lined tortilla. It might technically just be a little quesadilla but, who cares, it's delicious.

The intrigue: The vampiro might be the star attraction.

It's basically a cheese taco. I think there may have been a tortilla? I'm not sure, but if it was there, it was more cheese than tortilla, and I'm very thankful for this.

Be smart: I, dear readers, made the mistake of not ordering the consomé, the flavorful broth used for taco dipping.

It has to be ordered separately, so make sure you add it on your tab to enjoy the tacos the way they're meant to be consumed.

You might have to wait a bit for your food. The place was slammed when I visited on Friday, shortly before opening.

Of note: Get the churros.