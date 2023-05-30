1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Looking for a Taco Tuesday treat? Try Kiké's
Look, we have tons of taco options in Denver, ranging from the very good to the not worth the cilantro y cebolla.
Driving the news: Kiké's Red Tacos is the latest addition to the city's taco scene, but one familiar to people who waited in line for its popular birria tacos.
- Kiké's opened its brick-and-mortar shop in Denver's Northside last week at 1200 W. 38th Ave., across the street from another Mile High institution, Chubby's.
Why it matters: These tacos are very, very good. Looking for a Taco Tuesday treat? Try Kiké's.
- Like, I've already texted half my family recommending them good.
What I ordered: I got a classic birria taco, a queso taco, and a vampiro.
- The classic is straightforward, a crispy tortilla with shredded beef.
- The queso taco features meat (or nopal, if you don't eat meat) topped on a cheese-lined tortilla. It might technically just be a little quesadilla but, who cares, it's delicious.
The intrigue: The vampiro might be the star attraction.
- It's basically a cheese taco. I think there may have been a tortilla? I'm not sure, but if it was there, it was more cheese than tortilla, and I'm very thankful for this.
Be smart: I, dear readers, made the mistake of not ordering the consomé, the flavorful broth used for taco dipping.
- It has to be ordered separately, so make sure you add it on your tab to enjoy the tacos the way they're meant to be consumed.
- You might have to wait a bit for your food. The place was slammed when I visited on Friday, shortly before opening.
Of note: Get the churros.
- They were fantastic, perfectly dusted with sugar and cinnamon, warm and sweet, with your choice of cream or chocolate sauce.
