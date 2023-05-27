33 mins ago - Real Estate
Eco-friendly Boulder home with panoramic views asks $3.65M
A glass-walled, ultra-modern Boulder abode made its way onto popular home account Zillow Gone Wild earlier this week.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,111-square-foot home is asking $3,650,000.
- The address is 4604 Sunshine Canyon Drive.
- It's listed by Zach Zeldner at Compass.
Why it's green: The home was built with energy-saving materials and it has solar panels.
Design: The circular-shaped home is built around a radial courtyard, and it overlooks Sunshine Canyon.
- The glass walls and wrap-around porch combine indoor and outdoor living spaces.
- The interior features exposed beams, wide-plank hardwoods and sleek cabinetry which give it a clean, modern look.
Features: The house has a humidification system, an eight-car garage and a whole-house reverse osmosis water filter.
Here's a look around.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.