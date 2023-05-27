33 mins ago - Real Estate

Eco-friendly Boulder home with panoramic views asks $3.65M

Brianna Crane

Photo: Courtesy of Compass

A glass-walled, ultra-modern Boulder abode made its way onto popular home account Zillow Gone Wild earlier this week.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,111-square-foot home is asking $3,650,000.

Why it's green: The home was built with energy-saving materials and it has solar panels.

Design: The circular-shaped home is built around a radial courtyard, and it overlooks Sunshine Canyon.

  • The glass walls and wrap-around porch combine indoor and outdoor living spaces.
  • The interior features exposed beams, wide-plank hardwoods and sleek cabinetry which give it a clean, modern look.

Features: The house has a humidification system, an eight-car garage and a whole-house reverse osmosis water filter.

Here's a look around.

Photo: Courtesy of Compass
Photo: Courtesy of Compass
Photo: Courtesy of Compass
Photo: Courtesy of Compass
Photo: Courtesy of Compass
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more